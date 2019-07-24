One-armed MMA fighter signed a contract to fight in Bellator (photo)
Nick Newell
One of the most recognizable MMA fighters, one-armed Nick Newell (15-2) has signed the contract for one fight with Bellator 225, where it debuts on August 25 in a match with Corey Browning (4-1), reports mmajunkie.usatoday.com.
“I know what you are capable of, and know that you are not in the elite of MMA. When I fought with Justin Geti, I gave it a much more competitive fight than two guys of the Top 10 UFC. I know my level and I know that you are an elite fighter, and Bellator is a place where I can fully demonstrate their skills”, – quotes the fighter edition.
“For me it all starts with a clean slate. This is a chance to assert themselves. I have already competed at WSOF, so I’m no stranger to big arenas. Among my opponents were some of the best fighters in the world, so I’m ready for anything.
It will be an unforgettable night and an unforgettable performance. I plan to leave in the cage, Bellator to prove that they deserve a long-term contract,” said Nick.
Earlier, Newell tried to get into the UFC, but lost the qualifying battle.