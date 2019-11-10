One day I funeral of the young woman after the service, remained standing 4 boys a… Story about the real hero!
— One day I funeral of a young woman, recalls father Longinus.
It was winter. Look, after a funeral service at the grave had four boys. All gone, and these are quite frozen, in rubber boots on bare feet and not going anywhere. Frost on the street 25 degrees.
And the smallest of them were still tiny. I ask: “why don’t you go home?” and they tell me: “mom will not go. We go now nowhere.”
Then the father left them, and the mother that died. “Your mother is in heaven now, I tell them. — You will go with me to live?”. Nod. Well, I’ve brought them to us in the monastery.
Just a couple of months to the gate threw newborn girl in a box under the bananas. Mother gave birth to her on New year’s, put in a box and brought to us. As she lay there in the cold, don’t know. I took her in my arms, she was cold as stone. Almost completely frozen. We soon took her to the hospital. All the doctors told us that there is no chance. But with God’s help, the girl still managed to save. The doctors gave her the name Lucky. And we called her Katya”.
The father of three met in a special school for children with disabilities. Armless boy jumped forward and read father longino verses of his own composition. Then he walked along behind the priest with wives, and as he turned to leave, the three pressed my face to the robe and piteously asked: “Take me, please!”. The priest wept, and took Three with him.
“We first thought: well, take 30. Then 100. Then decided — and 200 children will be able to watch, but… well, They, poor, suffered much in his short life that no longer I have to know their pain, and not to take back! And when they had 200, believed — well, that’s all! But what about “all”? Then there were 300… Now they say probably 400 will be.”
The orphanage accepts children from across the country, including people with disabilities. Some of the children suffer from cerebral palsy, cancer. For 50 HIV-infected children has built a separate enclosure.
Thanks to the efforts of the priest at the orphanage has great medical facilities and the most modern equipment.
Since the 90-ies of Alexander together with like-minded built for children, gym, swimming pool, a Playground, an aviary with peacocks and even a stable for a pony.
