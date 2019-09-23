One day only: Delta is selling tickets from $97 in both directions
Ordinary travelers are likely to not connect the idea of sales and low prices with this carrier, as Delta Airlines: usually preferential rates and discounts associated with low-cost airlines like Southwest that offer great prices for scheduled flights. But this time Delta will surprise you.
Only one day in September, the airline will sell tickets at deep discounts, with prices starting from just $ 97, writes Yahoo News. There are some important points that are worth considering.
First, you have the ability to fix the rate only until September 25. Second: this is a basic, low-cost fares Delta — classification, which leaves some things to chance. For example, you will be assigned a seat at check and you will be in the last group landing — and so it is likely you will have to go through a Luggage check at the gate.
If you do not confuse these limitations, there are some good suggestions. In most cases, this rates intended for trips to be made during the period between October 2019 and February 2020, and they include the proposal in both parties for $97 in the basic economy class between Atlanta and Nashville; for $99 round trip between Los Angeles and San Diego; for $117 dollars between Austin and Cincinnati; for $127 between Seattle and San Jose.
A complete list of proposed routes and discount fares can be found on the website sales Delta.
Of course, the fact that the airline sells tickets at reduced prices, doesn’t mean that you will not find comparable deals elsewhere — for example, with the privileges (like early boarding, in which you deny Delta). Experienced travelers should always have the ability to easily circumvent economy constraints, for example, using branded credit cards that offer these same benefits — early boarding, Luggage and the like.
If you decide that these proposals are worth it, remember you have just over a day to make a decision, because the sale of tickets at reduced rates will only occur on Wednesday, September 25.