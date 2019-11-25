One for all: in Yalta the officials were tied with a rope and a plastic Cup from the water cooler
November 25, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Blogger Georgiy Sedelnikov was indignant with what is happening in the Pension Fund of Yalta.
About this he wrote on his blog.
“Stumbled on the infamous photos were taken as the author writes in the Pension Fund of the city,” he writes. And he adds: “I Tied the disposable cups next to drinking water, well, you really have gone crazy! The pension Fund is so poor that can not buy disposable cups, it is a complete disgrace.”.