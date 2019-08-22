One-legged star of the film “Once upon a time in Hollywood” Margot Robbie has puzzled users on the network (photos)
Australian actress Margot Robbie, star of “suicide Squad”, “Tarzan. Legend” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood” was posted in Instagram a very strange picture. The picture was taken during the photo shoot for the September issue of Vogue Australia. It is a 29-year-old Margo is missing… a foot. There is only one lower limb.
This put the fans to a standstill and caused much ridicule in the comments. “Margo, you are missing one leg or is it a problem with photoshop?”, “Looks a bit strange,” “Sweet, but where’s your other leg?”, “Maybe it depicts a flower or something like that?”, “Rest in peace, feet Margo”, “So pretty, but what on earth happened to her feet?” — wrote some.
Others felt that Robby, despite the lack of body parts, still looks amazing. “The one-legged Queen,” reads one comment. And someone wrote that it’s just the done under such an unusual angle.
