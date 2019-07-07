One more country has joined the protest against Russia’s return to PACE
The British delegation in the parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe joined the countries that have declared demarche in connection with the decision to return Russia to the Assembly. Wrote about this on his page in Facebookглавf the Ukrainian delegation to PACE Vladimir Aryev.
He noted that to join the move announced by the head of the British delegation, Roger Gale.
“The joint statement on the results of the demarche to the PACE delegates from seven countries, in addition to representatives of Sweden, joined by the head of the delegation of Great Britain”, — Aryev wrote.
As you know, in protest and solidarity with Kiev left the meeting, the delegations of six countries — Poland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Ukraine, Georgia, and part of the Slovak Parliament. Later, the demarche was joined by the delegation of Sweden.
Recall that in late June, the PACE confirmed the credentials of the delegation of the Russian Federation without restrictions, despite the violation of the principles of the Council of Europe. PACE adopted the decision on returning of the Russian Federation to the Assembly on 26 June 2019. For a resolution without sanctions against the Russian Federation gave 116 votes, 52 were against and 15 abstained. Later, the support group for Ukraine in the U.S. Congress introduced a draft bipartisan resolution of the house of representatives condemning the decisions of PACE on the restoration of voting rights of Russia in the organization. The text of the resolution States that “the decision of the Council of Europe to fully restore the voting rights of Russia and its dictator, Vladimir Putin is of great concern”.
