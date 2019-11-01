One of eleven supercars Jaguar C-X75 auctioned
Remember coupe Jaguar C-X75 from spectre 007 James bond? In 2010, this concept car created a furor at the motor show in Paris, and in may 2011, the company management Jaguar has decided on small-scale production model. However, then things went awry, and planned a series of 250 road cars never saw the light.
In addition to the first concept was built five running prototypes, as well as six cars for the film. And one of them will soon be put up for auction by RM Sotheby’s.
Recall, the 2010 concept had four electric motors and gas turbine generator. Subsequent cars Jaguar equipped with two electric motors and four-cylinder petrol engine with double supercharging. And the remaining six copies built by Jaguar SVO division together with the company Williams Advanced Engineering specially for filming and have a simplified design. Within the base installed serial V8 5.0 (499 HP) with automatic transmission and rear — wheel drive with limited-slip differential brakes — AP Racing company.
Of the six supercars movie the two were in “standard” specifications, and four cars were intended for shooting some scenes and had its own characteristics. One of the four and put up for sale. This instance is used for shooting close-UPS of the driver, so sitting in the cabin of the actor is not distracted by driving on the roof was installed the second place driver-stuntman. Thanks to this unique prototype is almost not affected on the set: it went on very slowly. The car has Recaro seats, but devoid of some panels and parts upholstery.
Eight years ago, Jaguar claimed that small-scale C-X75 will cost from 700 to 900 thousand pounds. It is noteworthy that the representatives of the auction house estimated unique lot in a comparable sum in their opinion, a unique instance with sequence number 001 to go under the hammer for 620-930 thousand pounds. The RM Sotheby’s auction will be held in the United Arab Emirates 30 Nov.