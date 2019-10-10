One of the attackers on the synagogue in Halle fired from Soviet PPSH war (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The time of the shooting in the German city of Halle at the synagogue, in the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur a day of fasting, repentance and remission of sins, came in sight of the cameras. The footage shows how an armed man ran out of the car, goes for it and produces four shots from the weapon.

According to Bild, the man in the Balaclava, helmet and military jacket fired a gun system Shpagin (PPSH) during the Second world war. However, the drum store when the shooter was not.

The publication reports that the investigation is inclined to think that the attackers were not two, as previously reported, and only one.

Before to disappear from a scene on the car, the attacker threw a grenade into the territory of the Jewish cemetery. Although initially he intended to blow the doors of the synagogue, to break into a massacre. Armed man first tried to get into the synagogue, which at the time were from 80 to 100 people. When the attacker stopped at the entrance, he opened fire on doors and Windows. Directly outside the synagogue killed a woman.

Then, a few blocks away, the same man tried to break into Turkish diner, threw inside a pyrotechnic product and shot through the window. There is one person died. Several people were injured, all of them received gunshot wounds.

First, the assailant was able to escape from the place of incident, but police later announced the arrest. This criminal got into a car accident. According to Bild, the shooter’s car collided with a truck on the Federal highway B91 about 40 km from Halle. Into place there arrived the special troops of the police of Germany, in the trunk of the car the weapons were found. The road immediately blocked.

Shortly thereafter, it was reported that the suspect in the attack in Galle is a citizen of Germany.

Immediately after the incident in Galle arrived anti-terrorist GSG9 police unit that carries out, in particular, anti-terrorist operations.

In addition, it became known that the investigation was taken over by the Federal Prosecutor’s office, which conducts the Affairs related to terrorism.

Some time later, after the attack in Galle were fired in Landsberg, located 15 kilometers East of Galle.

The German Federal police has strengthened control at railway stations and airports in Central Germany. “We strengthen the control in railway stations and airports in Central Germany, as well as in the ways of communication with Poland and the Czech Republic”, – is spoken in the police message on Twitter.

The police also took under heavy guard every synagogue in Berlin, Leipzig, Dresden, Frankfurt am main, as well as in several other cities in the South-West of the country.

And the foreign Minister of Germany Heiko Maas in his Twitter urged to vsegermanskogo combating anti-Semitism. “Shots in the synagogue on the day of atonement Yom Kippur were shots to us in the heart. We all need to speak out against anti-Semitism in our country” – wrote the Minister.

Earlier Wednesday, German law enforcement authorities conducted raids against right-wing extremists in several German Federal States, including bordering Galle district Mansfeld-südharz of.

As reported by DW, the investigation began after the mass mailing of electronic letters with threats from a person known neo-Nazi organizations in the German party organizations, media companies, Islamic centers and mosques in July 2019.

All were sent out 23 emails threatening, among other things unknown right-wing radicals threatened attacks using explosives. The message was signed by international organizations Volksfront neo-Nazi, Combat 18 and Blood & Honor.

The searches were held in Bavaria, Baden-württemberg, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. The searches were involved about 120 law enforcement officers, including representatives of the Bavarian office for the fight against extremism and terrorism (ZET).

As a result of investigative activities were temporarily detained six people, in General, the number of suspects included seven people, said the interior Minister of Bavaria, Joachim Herrmann. The detainees were released after a police operation, the seventh suspect was not detected. While law enforcement agencies are not linked the attack in Galle with raids.