One of the best boxers-heavyweights of Ukraine became a truck driver (photo)
Bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, boxer Vyacheslav Glazkov, speaking in the heavyweight division, he decided to quit and chose a rather unusual profession.
According to the website Champion.com.ua 35-year-old athlete has gained on earnings during a professional career, a house in the US and the wagon, which carries on the country of various goods.
Vyacheslav Glazkov along with Arnold Schwarzenegger
Note that total on a professional ring Glazkov spent 23 fights in which he won 21 victories (13 of them by knockout), one match ended in a draw and another Ukrainian was defeated. It happened in January of 2016, when Vyacheslav fought for the vacant title of world champion under version IBF against American Charles Martin, but was forced to abandon the struggle due to a problem with his knee.
The fight against Charles Martin ended Vyacheslav severe trauma and surgery
As it turned out, the boxer tore the cruciate ligament that forced him to go under the knife. After surgery the recovery was successful, but in the autumn of the same year while Jogging he has damaged the meniscus, which resulted in another surgery, followed the decision to radically change my occupation.
We will add that according to an authoritative portal Boxrec, Glazkov takes the seventh place in the ranking of the best Ukrainian boxers regardless of weight class — just in front of the brothers Vitaly and Vladimir Klitschko, Vasyl Lomachenko, Oleksandr Usyk, Viktor Postol and Sergey Derevyanchenko. As for the heavyweight division, Vyacheslav, second only to the Klitschko brothers, as well as Mustache.
