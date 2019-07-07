One of the best restaurants in new York hidden in a majestic castle
Away from the usual places to have lunch somewhere in new York, little falls, hidden restaurant, which fascinates at first sight. It is so good that you don’t believe in its reality.
The majority of new Yorkers know about castles, among which are those located on Islands, while others are in plain sight.
Anyway, we always tease these magical structures. If you too are intrigued by the locks of the state of new York and is ready to dine like the royals, let’s see how this restaurant will make you feel that you are trapped in a storybook.
Castle Birdsli, located near the banks of the river Mohawk at little falls, located in a picturesque place-hour drive from Albany and Syracuse.
This historic castle, built in 1860, is similar to an Irish castle. It was built by masons from Ireland and Switzerland.
When you arrive at the castle Beardsley, you won’t believe your eyes and find yourself in the perfect place for you.
A great place to explore it. Here you will see a small pond and the rest of the manicured landscape of the restaurant.
When you’re finished to study all waruzi, will step into a tale that will bring you into the place which I will never forget.
Beardslee castle has several dining rooms, some of which have their own wood burning fireplaces, which add an extra charm to this already incredible restaurant.
So, what you can find when it comes to food? The Beardslee castle is known for the fact that it is constantly changing menu, but always remains filled with memorable savory dishes.
You will always remember these dishes, and you will find it hard to decide which is better — the atmosphere or the food!
Those who are willing only to plunge into a gourmet meal in the castle, you can go down in The Dungeon Bar & Grill — a pub with four rooms, with a relaxed atmosphere, small menu and a really extensive wine list.
If you’ve never dined in the castle Beardsley, it’s time to visit the most underrated castle new York to little falls.