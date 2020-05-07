One of the best Ukrainian athletes are stuck in quarantine in Africa
Olga Lyahova
Two-time champion of the European games in 2019 and repeated prize winner of the European Championships, specializing in the 800 meters, Olga Lahova has difficulty returning Home – Ukrainka is located in Kenya.
“In Kenya I went on a normal training camp, which takes place in the highland town of Iten. Came here on 7 March, before the start of a global pandemic. Yet only in China was a serious problem. In Europe and Africa, almost the virus was not”, – quotes Showww Tribuna.com.
“The collection was supposed to end on 4 April. But in late March closed their borders Kenya, and then Ukraine. It was impossible to fly out of the country. So my collection still lasts, and the boundaries in Kenya are still closed before that time.”
According to female athletes, in Africa it will be until the summer.
“I don’t know when they get home. At the moment I have a return ticket on may 31. But always there are rumors that the lockdown is in Kenya would like to extend to mid-June,” predicts the disappointing news Olga.
