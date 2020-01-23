One of the best Ukrainian jumpers in height is disqualified for doping
Katerina Tabashnik
Ukrainian high jumper Katerina Tabashnik suspended for 19 months for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit.
The doping sample of the 25-year-old female athletes was found a prohibited drug gidrokhlorisiazit.
All results Ukrainka, starting from March 28, 2019 were cancelled.
In 2013, Tabachnik became the champion of Europe among juniors with a score of 1.90 meters. In addition, in 2019 Catherine in the adult championship of Europe in the room took fourth place.
A personal record of us – 1,96 m.