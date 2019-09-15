One of the grocery stores in Toronto are satisfied with weekly sales (PHOTOS)

Bars used happy hour to attract customers during the hours of lull in work, so why grocery stores don’t do the same to cut waste?

Reducing waste is a campaign that has swept Toronto in recent times, which includes shops and even entire neighborhoods that want to contribute to reducing the use of packaging materials and reduction of waste.

The owners of Canary & Fox Micro Market in Toronto came the idea to organize a happy hour after reading the article in the New York Times about a similar initiative in Finland.

Every Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. visitors can get great discounts on different goods.

“We will greatly reduce prices on products, shelf life will soon expire, and to diversify, we will hold a lottery to receive goods for free and to obtain discounts on some of our products,” – said Dipesh Shah, owner and founder of Canary & Fox.

Discounts ranging from 10 to 50% (depending on the expiration date) will be applied to such products as milk, bacon, vegetable broth, the sauce cubes, spices, snacks, sauces and spreads.

Of course, what is sold at reduced prices, will change on a weekly basis, so you will have to go to the store and find out what can be purchased advantageously.