One of the leaders of Dynamo may spend the season on loan to Zorya, media
Nikolay Shaparenko
In the third round of the Ukrainian Favbet League Zarya held in Kiev, the match with St. Basil’s “by Ear” (3:1).
On the eve of this match, the midfielder of “Dynamo” Nikolay Shaparenko held a meeting with the coaching staff “Dawn,” reported Sport.ua.
It supposedly discussed the possible transition midfielder in the Lugansk club on loan until the end of the season.
According to the journalist and the member of “Dinamo TV” Andrey Shakhov, visit Shaparenko in the hotel “Zarya” was not associated with the prospect of a transfer: he just met up with old friends.
However, the fan-site of Luhansk has information that Shaparenko can actually move into the camp “Zarya” on the rights of the annual rent.And for this reason the leadership of the Luhansk club have already held talks with Dynamo.
He 20-year-old midfielder would not mind to move for sale in “Dawn” due to the lack of game practice in Dynamo: recently the head coach Alyaksandr Khatskevich moved him to the reserves.
Add in last season Shaparenko took part in 33 matches of Dynamo in all competitions, scoring 8 goals and giving 3 assists.
We will remind, the clubs of the English Premier League have lined up for the player of “Dynamo”.