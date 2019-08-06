One of the leaders of Manchester city missed the FA community shield due to the presence in the blood of an unknown drug

| August 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Один из лидеров "Манчестер Сити" пропустил Суперкубок Англии из-за наличия в крови неизвестного препарата

Guardiola and Mahrez

Last weekend at Wembley, the match for the Supercup of England, in which “Manchester city” beat on penalties “Liverpool” (1:1, penalties 5:4).

This match suddenly missed one of the leaders of the middle line of the field Riyad Mahrez. The steering of “citizens” Josep Guardiola said that the player of national team of Algeria has not played in the match by decision of club doctors.

“Mahrez took some medicine, so we decided not to risk it because of concerns for the doping test. Our doctors didn’t know what the drug is, so he didn’t play, but I hope that for Saturday’s match with “West ham” he will play” – quoted Josep The Sun.

While Mahrez was present at Wembley when his team beat Liverpool.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.