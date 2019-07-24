One of the leaders of real Madrid was seriously injured and could miss the entire season (video)

Marco Asensio
Midfielder of real Madrid and the Spanish national team Marco Asensio during a match of the International Champions Cup against Arsenal (2:2, penalty 3:2) to harmless game situation received a serious injury and was forced to leave the field on a stretcher.

According to preliminary data, after the first medical examination diagnosed a ruptured cruciate ligament, according to Marca.

The player likely to miss the entire current season, the newspaper notes.

I should add that in the match against “gunners”, the Royal club to break they lost 0:2 – goals scored by Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, in the second half, the players of real Madrid just over two minutes, managed to equalize through. And it Asensio, scoring real’s second goal – the first on account disgraced Gareth Bale.

Ukrainian goalkeeper “real” Andrey Lunin entire game held on the bench.

