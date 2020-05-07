One of the leaders of the Bundesliga offers fans to post a photo of yourself at the stadium (photo)
In the framework of the “Stay at home. Whether in the stands”, fans of VfL Borussia mönchengladbach had the opportunity to place your photo in the stands of Borussia-Park, according to the official website of the club.
In the stands placed cardboard figures of people, mimicking the fans. The cost of hosting your own real photos – 19 euros.
It is noted that in the home arena already installed about 4.5 million layouts, but players and coaches “foals” also took place among many fans. The total number of orders has reached 12 thousand This means that the stands certainly will not be empty when the Bundesliga resumes behind closed doors.
The received funds will partially go to the fan Fund “Borussia”. The figure can be anywhere in the stadium, only one sector is given directly to the club’s ultras.
Earlier it was reported that all of the players, “Borussia” M. passed tested negative for coronavirus.
The Bundesliga matches will resume on may 16. Until the end of the season teams have to play 9 rounds. Gladbach is in the standings in fourth place, behind Bayern is only 6 points.
The first match after the restart of the season, Borussia M. will hold out against Eintracht.