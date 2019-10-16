One of the most beautiful Actresses of Soviet was urgently operated on in Moscow

October 16, 2019

Одну из самых красивых советских актрис экстренно прооперировали в Москве

68-year-old Natalia Belohvostikova, which is considered one of the most beautiful Actresses of Soviet, was urgently operated on in Moscow.

As telegram reports channel “112”, the actress enrolled in one of the Moscow clinics with heart rhythm disorders.

Now, after surgery, she is in intensive care in serious condition.

The doctors ‘ prognoses about the state of the stars of “Princess of circus” is unknown.

Recall that Belokhvostikova starred in such films as “the circus Princess”, “HD other”, “Teheran-43” and many others.

During the Soviet era were sold with a picture of the actress. She was considered very beautiful and successful (became the youngest laureate of the State prize of the USSR), but some colleagues refused Belokhvostikova talent.

For example, Valentin Gaft could not resist and after she played in one movie, the two roles, wrote:

“You are in “Teheran-43”
One shone, Natalie.
There the spies,
Premiers, presidents and leaders.
Hovered You! — even without a crown
And without talent, Natalie.”

We will remind that the hospital is now and Russian actress Anastasia Zavorotnyuk. Her family have officially confirmed it.

