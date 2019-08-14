One of the most extraordinary pairs have conquered its history the whole world
This story tells of a real pure and beautiful love, which certainly will not leave anyone indifferent.
James Remich fought in Iraq and received a serious injury and subsequently lost his leg.
It was very hard to SWCNTs with a new, more peaceful life, but the man did not put on a cross.
He played sports, got out of rehab and suddenly realized that he is very interested in tattoo.
A former soldier was once invited to a project that was dedicated to veterans. So James has gained popularity.
And he met the girl of his dreams. Heidi support throughout and thanks to her beloved soldier was able to return to normal life.
Soon James had proposed to her, and now the couple are happy.
