One of the most extraordinary pairs have conquered its history the whole world

| August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

This story tells of a real pure and beautiful love, which certainly will not leave anyone indifferent.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

James Remich fought in Iraq and received a serious injury and subsequently lost his leg.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

It was very hard to SWCNTs with a new, more peaceful life, but the man did not put on a cross.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

He played sports, got out of rehab and suddenly realized that he is very interested in tattoo.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

A former soldier was once invited to a project that was dedicated to veterans. So James has gained popularity.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

And he met the girl of his dreams. Heidi support throughout and thanks to her beloved soldier was able to return to normal life.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

Soon James had proposed to her, and now the couple are happy.

Одна из самых неординарных пар покорила своей историей весь мир

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.