One of the most renowned clubs in the NBA have introduced the position of Director for racial equality
Karida Brown
Manual 16 times Champions of NBA – “Los Angeles Lakers” in the associate Professor of sociology and African American studies at the University of California Karida brown to the position of Director for racial equality, the press service of the NBA.
It is noted that Dr. brown will give players and staff a special program, which will focus on the problem of racism.
“The new Director will help our employees to focus on racial equality. Our club wants to be active participant in the movement to influence the situation,” – said in the Lakers.
We will remind that all over the world under the slogan Black Lives Matter (“Black life is important”), the continuing protests against racism.
The demonstrations began after the death in the U.S. African-American George Floyd.
Earlier it was reported that the NBA legend Michael Jordan will donate $ 100 million to the fight against racism.