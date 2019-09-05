One of the passengers was replaced by the pilot, do not appear to work
The departure of the plane of British airline EasyJet, which had to fly from Manchester to the Spanish city of Alicante was delayed indefinitely. At the last moment it turned out that the pilot of the airliner … was missing. For some reason he didn’t come to work — not reported. However, he found a replacement. One of the passengers, who was going with his wife and a small child on vacation and didn’t want to wait for long, airlines have offered their services.
According to the Metro newspaper, Michael Bradley by profession is also a pilot and works for EasyJet. He called the guide and, after careful review of the documents (he was in possession of a passport and license), Bradley admitted to the wheel.
the pilot of the same company flying on vacation. He took the controls and safely made an emergency landing in Porto.
