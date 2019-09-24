One of the pillars of defense “Dynamo” can spend six months without a game due to a knee injury
Central Dynamo defender Nikita Burda received a knee injury in Poltava in the match of 8th Matchday of the Favbet League against Vorskla (5:0).
According to one of the Dynamo Telegram-channels, the player was diagnosed with a ruptured cruciate knee ligament, which Nikita can skip more than six months.
This means that Burda might not return to the field this football season.
The head coach of the national team Andrey Shevchenko has brought to the national team teammate Nikita – Artem Shabanov.