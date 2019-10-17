One of the richest DJs of the world for the first time married to a girl twice younger than them (photos)
In the US 50-year-old Dutch DJ Tiësto and 23-year-old American model Annika Backes tied the knot after four years of relationship. About it writes “Express newspaper”.
The publication notes that the wedding took place at the end of September, but only now became known the details.
It is also reported that for the first time the couple was found in February 2015 in new York restaurant Catch, and announced their engagement in Instagram in December 2017. And only after many months lovers with a significant age difference and got married.
Ceremony in the circle of friends and relatives was held in a five star hotel Amangiri in the middle of the desert and the canyons, Utah.
Tejs Vervest (the real name of DJ) and Annika Backes exchanged vows in the presence of 80 guests.
“The love of my life 21.09.2019”, briefly signed first wedding photos Tiesto Instagram.
The wedding party was held in a local night club, where colleagues spoke of DJ Coleman. The celebration ended with a Grand fireworks display.
The newspaper reminds that in 2019 Tiësto became the fourth in the ranking of the highest paid DJs in the world by Forbes, behind only Calvin Harris, Steve Aoki and Diplo. During the year its revenue totaled $ 24 million.
