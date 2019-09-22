One of the “servants of the people” fell asleep on the job in Parliament
People’s Deputy of Ukraine from “people’s Servants” Alexey Ustenko fell asleep on the job in the session hall of the Verkhovna Rada. Reporters found that “FRaly”, the corresponding photo on the page in Facebook published photographer Jan Dobronogov.
In the comments to this pictures, social network users in comic form made various assumptions that it could be.
“No, but what? Young, green… he is still on discos run, he was on the committees of the night,” — said in comments to the photo.
Someone else suggested that the MP thus protects the phone from the press cameras.
“If you are so weak, we had to sit at home and not go to the MPs,” said one user.