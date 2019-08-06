ONE OF THE SIGNS OF THE ZODIAC, WAITING FOR THE VICTORY IN AUGUST 2019?
Achieving goals and success in business in August heralds the trine of Jupiter to the Sun. Why him? Jupiter symbolizes social approval, success and growth. Its harmonious aspect to an active, masculine planet – Sun — promises triumph in those cases, whom you vigorously engaged.
This is a real aspect of winners — those who are not waiting for luck and decisively and act bravely, and succeeds. So, if you are genuinely interested in what fact do make the effort to succeed, in the days of this aspect you are lucky, regardless of your Zodiac sign.
But there are signs which are lucky more than others. And there are areas of life in which you will be easier to succeed. Let’s see whether you to the number of characters the winners, and if not, than just promising to do in August to get the support of the stars.
The trine of Jupiter to the Sun in Leo August 5-9, 2019 will bring the victory, first and foremost, signs that are associated with the Sun – the Lions and rams.
The lions even twice, because the Sun is ruler of Leo, and because, during the aspect of the Sun is in the sign of Leo or two. In Aries the Sun akselerat, Aries is also well aware that such initiative and creative expression, so the luck will be on them. To a lesser extent fortunate will be the third sign of the Fire Trigon – the Sagittarius.
But when you consider that their ruler Jupiter makes trine to the Sun being in his own sign of Sagittarius, we can assume that Archers will become agents of good luck for the rest of the characters. Thanks to them you win. So surround yourself with Archers. Don’t offend them and share with them won the victory.
Lucky there will be other people with a strong Sun and/or the sign of Leo – those who have the Sun is on the Ascendant or on Top of the Sky, who ascend the sign of the Lion, who in Leo is an important element of the horoscope. These people can be recognized by strength of character, self-sufficiency, optimism, leadership, visibility.
If you are a Fire sign, see what areas of life would you be the most successful.
The Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn) will be taken in the cases in which they are emotionally interested in private, hidden from prying eyes, in matters relating to home, family, relatives, in the internal work on themselves. They can be recommended to resolve domestic and family issues, arrange a mortgage, work with a psychologist and undergo personal development training, to combat existing in their life constraints and extreme circumstances, and less to tell about their victories to other people.
The signs of Air (Gemini, Libra and Aquarius) will be successful in the field of human communication. They are encouraged to meet, make new friendships and social connections, communicate with brokers and advisors to make deals, sign contracts. As well as participate in work groups and communities, find like-minded people, interested in their projects to potential backers, to attend courses and workshops in order to expand the circle of communication, to travel, to meet new people.
The Water signs (Cancers, Scorpios, and Pisces) will be the winners in financial and business life. They would make great earnings, revenue growth, will find a new source of money, make a major purchase, or receive a valuable gift, they will receive a large sum of money. They will grow reputation among colleagues and subordinates, they will find the job of your dreams, successfully launch your business, get a promotion, succeed in the profession, will be marked and awarded by superiors, win in professional competition, will have the title, rank.