One of the States of the United States is offering 10 thousand dollars for moving there
Vermont will pay $ 10,000 to employees who want to move to this state.
Vermont — scenic, but sparsely populated state. The region’s population is aging, so officials seek to attract more workers and taxpayers. To do this, the authorities have developed a plan to attract young workers. New residents reimburse up to $ 5,000 per year for two years for the relocation and costs associated with remote work.
“The program rd grants” received thousands of requests and have already exhausted your first of $ 125,000. According to the report, the state still has $ 375,000 allocated to the program.
“People are leaving the cities and moving to rural areas and small towns, just having settled all over the state. This is an excellent result” — said Joan Goldstein, the Commissioner of the Department of economic development Vermont.
To be eligible for participation in the program, new residents of Vermont must confirm that they are working remotely out of state.
The number of people who have already used the program, include software developers, digital designers, financial specialists, book editors and architects.
The state is working on another program aimed at encouraging people who move to Vermont to get it to work. This program will pay $ 5,000 per year or $ 7,500 when you move to the countryside for those who meet the requirements.
“We are working with businesses to disseminate information about it so they could use it to attract new employees, says Goldstein. — Grant a remote worker has really helped people, so we are glad that such incentives are expanding”.
Vermont is not the only place in the United States, offering to pay people to move there. Cities like Tulsa, Oklahoma; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Hamilton, Ohio, offered the money for the new residents. Other cities, such as Lincoln, Kansas and Marne, Iowa, for the new residents provide free land for construction of houses.