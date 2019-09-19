One of the States offering free College tuition to residents of the region
The Governor of new Mexico Michelle Lujan Grisham offers to pay for training of residents of the state colleges with two – or four-year apprenticeship. This writes the New York Post.
The program, which will be applied to residents of the state irrespective of their income, should be promulgated by the Governor, but still needs legislative approval.
The state plans to use the growing revenues from its oil refineries to cover most of the costs for the program. The program does not cover living costs. The funds will be granted to students only after the exhaustion of the resources of existing programs using state and Federal grants.
To be eligible participate in the program, students who have recently graduated from school have GPA not less than 2.5 (about 3+ on a 5-point scale). The program will also be available to all residents regardless of their immigration status — unlike other States such as Georgia, where admission to public colleges banned undocumented immigrants.
According to the Deputy Secretary of the Department of higher education new Mexico, if the program will come into force, it is expected to help approximately 55 000 students annually, and the cost will vary from 25 to 35 million dollars per year.
“We give money directly to students, said Carmen Lopez-Wilson. Is the best way to start rebuilding the infrastructure of higher education in new Mexico”.
178 States, including new York, Oregon and Tennessee have programs, providing partial payment of tuition for students.
“This program is a game changer for new Mexico, told Lohengrin. In the long term we will see an improvement in economic growth.”
Experts in education believe that development is part of the “tipping point” in higher education.