One of the world’s largest marathons cancelled due to coronavirus
June 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
The 50th anniversary of the new York marathon, which along with the Boston and Chicago marathons is part of a series of World Marathon Majors, cancelled due to the pandemic of coronavirus, reports the New York Times.
The marathon was scheduled for November 1, to participate in it meant more than 50 thousand athletes. Last year the race was attended by a record 53 640 people.
The contest plan to hold a November 7, 2021.
Note that the new York city marathon route which runs along the five urban areas and ends in Central Park, held annually since 1970. It was held in 2001 – two months after the terrorist attacks.
Earlier, the United States canceled the annual Boston marathon, which was held for the first time in 124 years.