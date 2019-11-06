One of those arrested in the case of 39 dead migrants in the UK trafficking through Russia (PHOTO)

In Vietnam have arrested 12 people in the case of 39 migrants were found dead in a truck in the UK, reports the AP citing a Vietnamese newspaper Tuoi Tre. According to police, the last of the detainees for some time lived in Russia and were smuggling people through the Federation. He drove them to Germany, where sent to other countries, said the chief of police of the province of Nghe an Huu Cau. The name of the smuggler is revealed.

A truck driver from Northern Ireland accused of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy in trafficking. The second detainee is charged with murder, human trafficking and immigration crime. To date, the police still have not established fully the identity of the victims. Now a number of families who have lost relatives, gave DNA samples to match them with the bodies.

On 23 October the police of Essex reported the discovery of 39 bodies in the trailer of a truck in the industrial area of the city grace: first, it was reported that all the victims were Chinese citizens. Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Twitter wrote that “shocked by this tragic incident.” “I get regular reports and the Ministry of internal Affairs will work closely with Essex police, we exactly what happened,” he said.

A few days later, six Vietnamese families appealed to his country’s Embassy in the UK asking for help. They reported the disappearance of their relatives after received from them a farewell SMS. In particular, one of the last messages sent 26-year-old Vietnamese named Pham who went to London to stay with relatives across China and Europe, said: “I’m dying, I can’t breathe”. After that communication with it was lost. family FAM had to pay 30 thousand pounds (38.5 million dollars) for illegal shipping to the UK, laying its home.

Several Vietnamese families reported to the Embassy that their loved ones, the arrival of which they have been waiting for days, stopped to get in touch with early Wednesday morning, just the time when the bodies were discovered in a truck in Essex.

According to the BBC, among the 39 killed in the truck was Vietnamese Nguyen Dinh Luong. In addition, there could be a 15 year old citizen of Vietnam, whose family called a few days ago, smugglers and announced that 23 November will be delivered to the UK, so it is necessary to prepare the payment. But then the relationship with these people was broken. Just missing persons, which collects VietHome human rights organization, counts more than 20 citizens of Vietnam.

Deputy Minister of foreign Affairs of Vietnam Bui Thanh Dream stated that evidence to suggest that among the discovered in Essex bodies were Vietnamese citizens, yet. In turn, Secretary of the party Committee of the province of Nghe Nguyen DATS Vinh said that local authorities took samples of hair and nails have families who reported that their relatives may be among the victims of Essex, and coordinate their actions with the British side during the investigation. Vinh urged local residents to wait for accurate information from competent authorities and to avoid speculation and to go to work abroad through legal channels, protected by Vietnamese government.