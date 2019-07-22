One of two McLaren F1 in version LM headed to auction in Monterey

The model has received factory tuning years after release.

All McLaren F1 (it was built 106 copies, including race cars and other options), this F1 LM specifications 1994 model year is the most special. Incredibly, he will be put up for auction in Monterey RM auction house Sotheby’s.

This F1 was one of the two existing vehicles in the modification of the LM. Recall that McLaren has upgraded two standard F1 car at the factory after the production cycle. This means that the engine has been upgraded to version GTR at 680 horsepower. Was also added the aerodynamic kit, consisting of a huge rear wing, revised bumpers and different vents in the front wings.

In addition, the model got the dampers and springs with racing features, 17-inch wheels, radiator cooling, two additional radiator and a modified exhaust system.

What he does not, it is incomparable interior from hardcore LM. Instead, McLaren installed an updated air conditioning system, radio, new headlights and a different wheel. The company argued that all these changes were made during the two phases of modifications in 2000 and 2001. The car was also repainted from its original blue to silver color.

This particular F1 has 13 352 miles on the odometer, or about 21.5 thousand km, and has a full story after-sales service.