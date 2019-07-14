One person: Putin and trump combined with neural networks (video)
In social networks is gaining popularity video, where the US President Donald trump and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, brought together in a single image. The new character is named: Donald Putin, Trampolin, Vedanand Trantin.
The author of the highlight video was Alexander Kurt, a designer who specializes in 3D art. For creation of “Vedananda” program was used DeepFaceLab with subsequent processing of the video tools in Adobe After Effects.
Users of social networks joke that always knew about the relationship trump and Putin. The author of the video, in turn, assures that his work does not contain any political messages. Hybridization of video images of the two presidents is purely technological and artistic experiment.
Earlier, the specialists in neural networks was able to “revive” the Mona Lisa, a painting created by artificial intelligence, was successfully sold at auction at Christie’s in new York.
