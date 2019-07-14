One person: Putin and trump combined with neural networks (video)

| July 14, 2019 | News | No Comments

Одно лицо: Путина и Трампа объединили при помощи нейросетей (видео)

In social networks is gaining popularity video, where the US President Donald trump and the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, brought together in a single image. The new character is named: Donald Putin, Trampolin, Vedanand Trantin.

The author of the highlight video was Alexander Kurt, a designer who specializes in 3D art. For creation of “Vedananda” program was used DeepFaceLab with subsequent processing of the video tools in Adobe After Effects.

Users of social networks joke that always knew about the relationship trump and Putin. The author of the video, in turn, assures that his work does not contain any political messages. Hybridization of video images of the two presidents is purely technological and artistic experiment.

Одно лицо: Путина и Трампа объединили при помощи нейросетей (видео)

Earlier, the specialists in neural networks was able to “revive” the Mona Lisa, a painting created by artificial intelligence, was successfully sold at auction at Christie’s in new York.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.