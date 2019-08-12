One person was killed in a street shooting several hours after the speech of the chief of police on this subject. Toronto on the way to the record number of shootings and victims (PHOTO)

Loading...

Police received reports of multiple shots fired around 2 p.m. at Wakunda Place and O’connor Drive. One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in East York, which was preceded by a speech by the chief of police on armed violence and domination of street gangs.

Immediately after the receipt of calls arrived at the scene and ambulances. First, there was a victim, then the second. They did both shots in one scene, and then they disappeared, and found them in another. The exact location is not disclosed.

According to police, the incident involved armed street groups and two of the victims was the target, the shooting was not accidental. The suspects fled by car.

Injuries of the second victim are not life threatening. The age of the participants of the shooting were reported.

Wakunda Place shut down for investigation. There is also a homicide.

Anyone who has any information can contact police number 416-808-5400.

The shooting took place just at the time when the chief of police mark Sanders has announced five arrests, according to the latest three unrelated incidents.

He also noted that the recent armed violence, street gangs disproportionately hurt innocent passers-by.

Over the past week, police responded to multiple shootings, including the brutal long weekend Civic holiday, in which 17 people had received gunshot wounds from 14 separate incidents involving weapons. In addition, from Tuesday in one of the suburbs of Scarborough, there have been three shooting.

According to the statistics of the police of Toronto on the way to a new record for the annual number of shootings and victims.

Today’s shooting follows a pair of night shootings, which left two people with serious injuries at opposite ends of the city.