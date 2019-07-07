One photo shoot was rescued this dog from a sad fate

Unfortunately, stray animals are often a very sad fate. Once in the shelters, dogs and cats patiently waiting for their new owners, however, it sometimes happens that animals don’t manage to interest any of the prospective new home and are euthanized.

In one of the shelters in new Mexico occurred the curious incident of the dog named Jack. The dog, unfortunately, was not able to interest any man and waited for the lull, however, the activists offered to make the dog photo shoot. Pictures posted on the web by signing that the pet will not see tomorrow, if no one will take it.

Some photos came out so pitiful that the dog is interested in several hundred people. So Jack found himself a loving owner due to which the life of the dog will be much more rosy.
More such situations!

