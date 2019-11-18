One such fruit a day helps reduce “bad” cholesterol
One avocado a day can be enough to reduce “bad” cholesterol. The conclusions drawn from the results of research scientists from the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.
Cholesterol low density lipoprotein (LDL) at a high concentration in the blood can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease. Scientists attracted to the experiment 45 adults are overweight or obese. All participants within five weeks of sitting on three different diets — low-fat, moderate-fat without avocado and with one avocado per day. As a result, representatives of the latter group had lower levels of “bad” cholesterol, than at the beginning of the study.
Avocado has additional bioactive substances that can reduce LDL. We are talking about bioactive luteine, it effectively prevents oxidation of the particles of “bad” cholesterol. Otherwise, the latter starts to accumulate in the arteries and can lead to heart disease.
Has avocado and a number of other positive properties, because it is a unique combination of insoluble and soluble fiber. Soluble fiber acts as a “broom” and helps to absorb liquid in the intestines to form a soft gel-like substance to combat constipation. Insoluble fiber works like a broom, sweeping roughly the entire length of the colon to remove waste. But fiber does much more than just a support person. In particular, it can play a role in preventing colon cancer and even help in weight loss.