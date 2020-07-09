One-third of American families unable to cope with the housing because of the pandemic
To the extent that, as are the economic consequences of a pandemic coronavirus, almost a third of households (32%) have not paid the rent or mortgage in July, according to a study conducted online platform rent, Apartments List, writes CNBC.
About 19% of Americans do not pay the rent within the first week of the month and 13% paid only part of the rent or mortgage.
This is the fourth consecutive month since April, “historically high” number of households is unable to timely and fully pay their bills for housing (in may, do not pay 31% in June 30%). More often than not paid by the tenants, families with low incomes and young families.
In April, may and June, the majority of missed payments for housing were produced by the end of the month, according to Apartment List. Almost 90% of households paid part or the full amount of the rent or the mortgage by the end of June. But with the late fees, these families are more likely to miss your next bill for housing, maintaining a vicious circle.
“Deferred payments in one month are a strong predictor of missed payments in the next, say the study authors. — 83% of families who have paid their homes in may in a full and timely manner, also did it in June, and only 30% of families, late in may, performed payments in June.”
Concern about eviction
States began to reopen its economy last month, but the surge of coronavirus cases has led to repeated closures or suspension of re-opening.
“The economic consequences of a pandemic, do not portend a quick recovery, which many initially hoped,” say the authors of the study.
In addition, according to Apartments List, ongoing recession due to coronavirus is causing concern among a growing number of Americans about a possible eviction from rented accommodation or accession to the creditor possession of the debtor’s property in case of mortgage.
Tenants are particularly vulnerable. About 36% of tenants who are more often employed in industries destroyed by the coronavirus, has not paid its bills for housing in July, compared with 30% of homeowners.
The Federal moratorium on evictions, which covers about a quarter of tenants in the United States, entered into effect at the beginning of the pandemic, has been extended until the end of August. But many are still concerned about the inevitable wave of evictions across the country, since the protection of tenants varies greatly from state to state and even city. Many, though not all, States and cities have imposed their own bans on evictions; the validity of some of them already expired, with the result that tenants become vulnerable at a time when the number of cases of coronavirus in many places in the United States increased.
Many families have already received financial assistance in connection with the coronavirus and an additional $ 600 per week for unemployment benefits, which many people use to cover such costs of necessities like housing. But these payments cease at the end of July. This means that in the coming months, more households may miss their rental or mortgage payments.
Advocates are calling for the introduction of a single national moratorium on evictions, which applies to all tenants, as well as on other Federal help in the form of emergency assistance in rental housing. The house of representatives passed several measures, including the Law on emergency situations in health care and economic recovery, or the HEROES Act and the Law on the protection of the emergency housing and assistance 2020 to address the housing crisis. It is expected that no bill will pass the Republican-controlled Senate.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 12
[name] => In USA
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => novosti-ssha
)
IN THE UNITED STATES
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 3870
[name] => mortgage
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => ipoteka
)
mortgage
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 26429
[name] => pandemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => pandemiya
)
pandemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 28377
[name] => rental housing in the United States
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => arenda-zhilya-v-ssha
)
housing for rent in СШАFacebookVkontakte
bookmark