Onion, garlic or raspberry? Doctors have not confirmed products use for colds
Of course, well-known products for colds have many useful properties, but their help in fighting infection is often not as significant as many believe.
For example, garlic and onions are sometimes attributed almost magical properties that help heal cold people. But, according to the newspaper “the Volgograd truth.ru”, in reality there is no convincing scientific evidence about the effectiveness of these products in the fight against colds.
Do not rely solely on a “cure” colds, as raspberry. In this fruit actually contains chemicals – salicylates, which helps reduce the temperature. But how many people need to eat raspberries to his fever? It is estimated that not less than 9 pounds. So is it worth a long talk about the effectiveness of treatment of raspberries?
In addition, a large amount of sweet and acid can cause heartburn, irregular bowel movement, bloating. So people who start to lean in the cold for oranges and mandarins can easily harm the body. In the case of colds in this increased level of inflammation, and the acid of the citrus the potential to adversely affect the inflamed mucosa and slow down its healing.
You should also be careful with drinks with added alcohol. In particular, such as mulled wine. This hot drink can help relieve symptoms, but to prevent the development of infection and the flu can not. At temperatures above 38°C and this treatment is contraindicated.