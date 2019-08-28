Online broadcast of Champions League draw: famous potential rivals “Shakhtar” (photos, video)
Thursday, 29 August, in Monaco (beginning at 19:00) will be held the draw for the group stage of the Champions League, the results of which 32 teams will be distributed into eight groups (teams from the same national Association will throw in different quartets). Know your opponents and be the champion of Ukraine Donetsk “Shakhtar”. In addition, will be named winners of last season according to UEFA.
Shakhtar is in the second “basket”
After the qualifying tournament has been decided that all 32 clubs group stage of the Champions League. The results of the draw teams will be distributed into eight groups of four. The only Plenipotentiary of Ukraine in the tournament, Shakhtar Donetsk came to the second “basket” and the results of the draw will receive one opponent of baskets at 1, 3 and 4. Since UEFA is still helpless Ukrainian and Russian clubs, the wards Luis Castro just will not play in the same group with “Zenit” and “Lokomotiv” (and, of course, with teams from the “basket”).
“Basket” is 1
Barcelona (Spain)
“Bavaria” (Germany)
“Juventus” (Italy)
Manchester City (England)
“Paris St Germain” (France)
“Liverpool” (England)
“Chelsea” (England)
“Zenit” (Russia)
“Basket” 2
Madrid (Spain)
Atletico Madrid (Spain)
“Borussia” (Dortmund, Germany)
“Napoli” (Italy)
Shakhtar (Ukraine)
“Tottenham” (England)
“Ajax” (Netherlands)
Benfica (Portugal)
“Basket” 3
Lyon (France)
“Bayer” (Germany)
“Salzburg” (Austria)
Olympiakos (Greece)
“Brugge” (Belgium)
Valencia (Spain)
“Inter” (Italy)
“Dynamo” (Croatia)
“Basket” 4
“The Locomotive” (Russia)
“Genk” (Belgium)
“Galatasaray” (Turkey)
Leipzig (Germany)
Slavia (Czech Republic)
“Crvena Zvezda” (Serbia)
Atalanta (Italy)
Lille (France)
The Champions League draw will be held in the exhibition center “Grimaldi Forum” in Monaco
Calendar of matches
The exact dates of the matches of the group stage of the Champions League will become known shortly after the draw, and yet approved the base date. Let’s remind, that “Shakhtar” will hold all home matches at the stadium “Metalist” in Kharkov.
1st round
17 and 18 September
2nd round
On 1 and 2 October
3rd round
On 22 and 23 October
4th round
On 5 and 6 November
5th round
On 26 and 27 November
6-th round
10 and 11 December
Shakhtar will play in the Champions League under the guidance of the Portuguese coach luís Castro
Prize money from UEFA
Each of the 32 clubs in the group stage of the Champions League will receive 15,25 million euros (14.5 million as initial payment and 750 thousand in additional). Bonus for each win in the group stage will amount to 2.7 million euros, for a draw — 900 thousand. Unused funds (0.9 million with every draw) will be added together and redistributed among the participants of the group stage in proportion to the number of wins.
The participants in the playoffs for an exit in the 1/8 finals will pay 9.5 million euros for the quarter final — at 10.5 million, for the ½ final — 12 million for reaching the final — 15 million Champions League Winner will additionally receive 4 million euros.
Also, the participants of the Champions League will be disbursed based on the ranking of clubs. The sum of 585 million euros is divided into “share ratios” (each share of 1,108 million euros). The club with the lowest position in the ranking will receive one share (1,108 million), the club with the highest rating and 32 share (35,46 million).
The award for best player of the season
During the ceremony in Monaco for the ninth time will be awarded the UEFA best player of the season, which will go to one of the three candidates — the Argentine Lionel Messi (FC Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) or Dutchman Virgil van Dyck, who joined in the summer from Ajax to Juventus.
In previous years the prize of UEFA have won three of Cristiano Ronaldo (in 2014, 2016 and 2017), twice — Lionel Messi (in 2011 and 2015)
and once the Spaniard Andres Iniesta (in 2012), Croat Luka Modric (2018) and Frenchman Franck Ribery (in 2013).
Also in Monaco-called the best player of the season, and the best goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and striker of the Champions League in 2018/2019.
It looks like the award for best player of the season by UEFA
The Champions League final in Istanbul
In 2020 the decisive match of UEFA Champions League will be held at the 75-seat Olympic Ataturk stadium in Istanbul where he held the legendary final of 2005, in which “Milan” Andrey Shevchenko has won at “Liverpool” with the score 3:0, but missed three goals in the second half and lost on penalties.
The home arena of the national team of Turkey (by the way, the largest stadium of the country) was opened in 2002 and named in honor of the founder of the Turkish Republic Kemal Ataturk. Here were the major competitions in athletics and a U2 concert. In different years at the “Ataturk”, the construction of which cost 140 million dollars, their home games have brought three Istanbul clubs — Galatasaray (season 2003/2004), “Istanbul Basaksehir” (2007-2014) and beşiktaş (in 2013-2016-m).
Olympic Ataturk stadium in Istanbul accommodates 75 thousand fans
The main trophy of the Champions League
The Champions League trophy is a silver amphora with a gold coating inside. Trophy height — 73.5 cm, weight — 7.5 kg, nominal value — 10 thousand Swiss francs (about 10 thousand dollars). On the back of the Cup are engraved the names of the clubs, becoming its owner in different years. Manufacturer trophy, the Swiss jeweler, and he Stadelmann.
By the way, the current Cup sixth. According to the rule introduced in the 1968/1969 season, the club have won the trophy a total of five times or three times in a row could keep it in perpetuity. However, in 2009 this rule has undergone changes (goes up). Our original Cup are real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern, Milan and Liverpool.
Home the Champions League trophy weighs 7.5 kg
A.
Photo uefa.com, Getty Images
