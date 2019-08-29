Online broadcast of UEFA Europa League draw: famous potential rivals “Dynamo” and “Alexandria”
Friday, 30 August, in Monaco (14:00) held the draw for the group stage of the Europa League, the results of which 48 clubs will be distributed into 12 groups of four teams each. In particular, his opponents know stop fighting for the Champions League Kiev “Dynamo” for the first time qualified to the main draw of the tournament, “Alexandria”, which will hold their home matches in Lviv (“Mariupol” and “dawn” was eliminated in the qualification).
In addition, to be named the best player of the Europa League last season by UEFA (the contenders are the three Belgian Eden hazard, the Frenchman Olivier Giroud and the Serb Aleksandar Jovic).
“Dynamo” — the first “basket”, “Alexandria” is in the fourth
According to the results on Thursday, August 29, second meetings round of the playoffs has been decided that all teams qualified to the main draw of the tournament. High club coefficient UEFA allowed the “Dynamo” is located in the draw in the first “basket”, “Alexandria” was in fourth.
Since the draw at this stage of the Europa League separates teams from the same country and teams from Russia and Ukraine, “Dynamo” and “Alexandria” just will not play with each other and with the “Krasnodar” and CSKA (and, of course, with his “basket”).
“Basket” is 1
“Seville” (Spain)
Arsenal (England)
Porto (Portugal)
Roma (Italy)
“Manchester United” (England)
“Dynamo” (Ukraine)
“Besiktas” (Turkey)
“Basel” (Switzerland)
“Sporting” (Portugal)
CSKA (Russia)
“Wolfsburg” (Germany)
“Latium” (Italy)
“Basket” 2
PSV “Eindhoven” (Netherlands)
“Krasnodar” (Russia)
Celtic (Scotland)
“Copenhagen” (Denmark)
Braga (Portugal)
“Gent” (Belgium)
“Borussia” (Monchengladbach, Germany)
“Young Boys” (Switzerland)
“Astana” (Kazakhstan)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria)
APOEL (Cyprus)
“Eintracht Frankfurt” (Germany)
“Basket” 3
“Saint-Etienne” (France)
“Karabakh” (Azerbaijan)
“Feyenoord” (Netherlands)
Getafe (Spain)
“Espanyol” (Spain)
Malmo (Sweden)
Partizan (Serbia)
“Standard” (Belgium)
“Wolverhampton” (England)
“Rennes” (France)
Rosenborg (Norway)
“Basaksehir Istanbul” (Turkey)
“Basket” 4
AZ (Netherlands)
“Vitoria Guimaraes” (Portugal)
“Trabzonspor” (Turkey)
Aleksandriya (Ukraine)
“Dudelange” (Luxembourg)
LASK (Austria)
“A’s Second Substitution” (Austria)
“Lugano” (Switzerland)
“Slovan” (Slovakia)
Rangers (Scotland)
Cluj (Romania)
“Ferencvaros” (Hungary)
Calendar of matches
Each club will play in the group stage six games (three home and away). In the playoffs of the Europa League from each of the Quartet has released two best teams.
1st round
19 Sep
2nd round
3 Oct
3rd round
24 Oct
4th round
7 Nov
5th round
28 Nov
6-th round
12 Dec
“Dynamo” starts in the Europa League under the guidance of a new coach, 56-year-old Alexei Mikhailichenko
Prize money from UEFA
Each of the 48 clubs participating in the group stage of the Europa League will get a 2.92 million euros. Each winning group will have a team of 570 thousand euros, draw — 190 thousand. Unused funds (190 thousand on each draw) will redistribute between the teams in proportion to the number of wins.
Club, the winning group will receive 1 million euros and the team that won the second place, — 500 thousand. Access to the 1/16 finals will bring 500 thousand euros, in the 1/8 final — 1.1 million, in the quarterfinals of 1.5 million, the semi — finals- 2.4 million, the final — 4,5 million, the winner of the deciding match of the tournament will receive 4 million Euro.
In addition, last season was introduced a rating that takes into account the performances of teams over the last 10 years. The amount of 84 million euros divided into shares of factors 71,43 thousand euros each. The club with the lowest position in the ranking will receive as a bonus one share (71,43 thousand), and with higher — 48 shares (3.42 million).
Final in Gdansk
The decisive match of the Europa League 2019/2020 will take 44 thousand Polish stadium “Gdansk”, which is the home arena of the “Legii”.
Arena, built for $ 200 million to Euro 2012, took four meetings of the European championship and several friendly matches of the national team of Poland.
The stadium is located in the suburbs of the gdańsk Letnica. The external finish of the arena consists of 18 thousand plates, symbolizing the amber that is traditionally mined in the Baltic sea.
League Cup Europe weighs 15 kg
The Cup, awarded for winning the Europa League, no handles, and he is the hardest club trophy of Europe. Silver bowl weighing 15 pounds has a height of 65 cm, width 33 cm and depth 23 cm centimeters. The trophy, a silver Cup on a pedestal of yellow marble have been designed and manufactured by the Bertoni workshop in Milan.
The main trophy of League of Europe made of silver
