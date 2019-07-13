Online caricature showed the attitude of Russians to Ukrainians

| July 13, 2019 | News | No Comments

В сети карикатурой показали отношение россиян к украинцам

In the network again ridiculed Russia

The network revealed the essence of the true relations of the President of Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the Russians to the Ukrainians and Ukraine in General.

The corresponding caricature was published in the community the Woman and the whale in the social network Facebook.

The image of the Russian military is preparing a projectile to fire in the direction of Ukraine. On the projectile eloquent inscription: “what you do not like us?”

В сети карикатурой показали отношение россиян к украинцам

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.