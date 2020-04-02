Online English course and tour of the British Museum: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (3-5 April)
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. Collected here are videos depicting the various exhibitions of the Museum, but also about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: Free
What: Online English course from Busuu
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Busuu is a Language platform that has opened free access for the duration of the quarantine. On the website in addition to English are Spanish, Chinese and French.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Park Watkins Glen
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
More info: This Park is considered the most beautiful in the state of new York. You can research it online through the virtual tour. This journey will give you a visual representation of what it looks like the most famous trail in the gorge area of the finger lakes.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the British Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: This iconic Museum, located in the heart of London, allows virtual visitors to explore the Great court of Queen Elizabeth II and discover the ancient Rosetta stone and the Egyptian mummies. You can also find hundreds of artifacts in a virtual tour of the Museum.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Buckingham Palace
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: As in a real visit to Buckingham Palace, the online tours are available to the public only some part of it. Google Arts&Culture has developed a detailed virtual tour of Buckingham Palace.
To visit the online tour available on the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast of “the Coral reef”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: waiting for You, the motley bustle of the hurrying about their business inhabitants of the reef. Among the scurrying to and fro of fish can be found painted unicorns, Cortez rainbow wrasses and many other species. To watch the online stream at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “the kelp Forest”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Giant algae provide food and shelter to an entire ecosystem of fish and invertebrates. Here you can see divers hand-feed sharks, fishes and various animals. To watch the online stream at the link. There is also the possibility to see the video of a small part of the broadcast here.
Cost: Free
What: Online courses from English Puzzle English
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Good level of English – is the freedom of travel after the quarantine, a prestigious job, a Netflix TV series in original and self-confidence. Today it is necessary to know more than London is the capital of Great Britain.
Puzzle English – English by the method of Techera (from Beginner to Intermediate) for the most part of interviews is enough.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of Prospect mountain
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Incredible, but today, without leaving your home, you can even climb to the top of the mountain! To do this you need to go to the virtual tour, saving gasoline and your own strength.
To go on an unforgettable journey, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of the Museum of anthropology
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: This Museum, built in 1964, is devoted to the archaeology and history of pre-Hispanic heritage of Mexico. There are 23 exhibition hall filled with ancient artifacts, some of which have come down to us from the Maya civilization.
Unfortunately, not all popular art museums and galleries can be included in a collection of Google Arts & Culture, but some of them undertake to offer online visit. To see more, visit the web site.
Cost: Free
