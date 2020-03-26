Online English language course and a picnic in the Park: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (March 27-29)
What: an Online tour of the Louvre
When: Friday, March 27, from 8:00
Where: Online
More info: currently the Paris Museum is closed until further notice, but offers to take a virtual tour in a special section of the website. It contains a video describing the various exhibitions of the Museum, about the individual exhibits and discoveries.
Cost: free
What: Friday Night Free Live Jazz
When: Friday, March 27, from 19:00
Where: Original Pattern Brewing, 292 4th St, Oakland, CA 94607
Read more: Friday Night Free Live Jazz is a free concert of live jazz that you can also enjoy great beer. Great idea to start the weekend, isn’t it? To play for you this evening will be The Nick Culp Quartet.
Cost: free
What: Online stream ‘Coral reef’
When: Saturday, March 28, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Motley bustle hurry of the inhabitants of the reefs. Among the scurrying to and fro of fish can be found painted unicorns, Cortez rainbow wrasses and many other species. To watch online a live stream on the link.
Cost: free
What: Webinar: how the financial system works
When: Saturday, March 28, from 10:00
Where: San Francisco, online meeting
Read more: Many people work hard but earn very little and barely move up the career ladder. At this meeting, financial experts will tell you how to create a business tailored to your needs and interests. Moreover, experienced businessman will share stories from his life, and tell me where to start to achieve success.
The number of places is limited. To participate you need to register (the link for the webinar you will receive after registration).
Cost: free
What: Lecture: how to buy a home in San Francisco
When: Saturday, March 28, from 11:00
Where: 975 Linden Avenue, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Read more: Regardless of whether you owned real estate before, or the first step on the housing market, the process of buying an apartment or house can be one of the most stressful and important financial decisions in your life.
Visit this free event to learn all about the home buying process in San Francisco. You will learn how to make an informed and correct decision.
Cost: free
What: Open artist
When: Saturday, March 28, 13:00
Where: Fillmore Street Cafe, 1301 Fillmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
More info: This event is for creative people and for those who long wanted to open a real artist. This Saturday in San Francisco will host a street art party where everyone will be able to show their hidden talents.
The organizer will provide all the materials for the job.
Cost: free
What: explore the wild nature: acquaintance with a Fox
When: Saturday, March 28, 14:00
Where: San Francisco Bay National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center, 2 Marshlands Road, Fremont, CA 94555
Read more: Sometimes you might meet on the trails of natural parks and reserves of the San Francisco animal tracks. You probably thought that some of them left the dog. However, it could be another animal. For example, the gray Fox.
During the walk you will learn a lot about this animal, learn to identify the tracks of gray foxes, and learn about her behavior.
By the end of the walk you will have a set of “tools” with which you will be able to identify the presence of foxes in any place where you are.
Bring hat, binoculars and wear good shoes because you will walk a lot.
The bill Heads (Bill Mulligan) from the project “Study of the urban wildlife”.
Cost: free
What: English for work
When: Sunday, March 29, from 8:00
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for individuals who are not native speakers of English who are interested in moving up the career ladder. You will learn about the process of job search, application and interviews in the United States.
This course will also give you the opportunity to explore their career path, while increasing your vocabulary and improving language skills to achieve professional goals.
To join the online learning at any convenient time.
Cost: free
What: picnic in the Park Presidio
When: Sunday, March 29, from 11:00
Where: Main Parade Ground, Montgomery Street, San Francisco, CA 94129
Read more: On this event you can taste the best dishes in the Bay Area and enjoy the beauty of the national Park Presidio with views of the Bay and the Golden Gate bridge!
Part in the picnic will take 25 local food trucks. In addition, visitors can enjoy a variety of free classes, including yoga, games on the lawn, a photo booth, free children’s lessons for skating on bikes from the Presidio YMCA, as well as different workshops for children Presideio Adventure Zone.
Cost: free
What: the robotics Club
When: Sunday, March 29, 13:00
Where: The Museum Of Art and Digital Entertainment (The Made), 3400 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94611
More info: Every Sunday at the Museum of art and digital entertainment (The Museum of Art and Digital Entertainment) meetings of the members of the robotics club Robotics and Tech Club.
The club invited young people aged 9 to 16 years.
If you have any questions, please send them by e-mail: veda@themade.org.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
