Online English language courses and a tour of the museums: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (April 10-12)
What: English for careers
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in improved their career prospects in the global labour market. During the course you will learn about features of a job search, filing for the position and interviews for the companies of the United States and the world. This course will provide an opportunity to broaden their ideas about career paths in the world market, develop vocabulary and improve language skills to achieve professional goals.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of business communication”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: the Course will be useful to anyone involved in business communications. Consistently passing course modules, you will learn methods for successful communication. Practical tasks are integrated into the movies, and the tests to verify their knowledge and to consolidate the new material.
Cost: Free
What: an Online course about cryptocurrency
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Exploring the concept of cryptocurrency, you will understand not only the technology of the blockchain, but in a unique economic phenomena that arise with its implementation.
In the course of mastering the material, students will be able to form an idea of the key properties of blockchain technology to understand technological differences between the concepts of “electronic”, “digital” and “virtual” accounting units and to form their vision of the process of tokenization as an institution.
Cost: Free
What: English language Course for STEM
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This course is designed for non-native English speakers seeking to improve skills and lexical knowledge of English language for science.
During the course you will learn about innovations in the field of scientific research, broaden vocabulary and discover new language skills required for the exchange of scientific information.
Cost: Free
What: a Course of English grammar
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: the Purpose of this course is the formation of future translators understanding of the language as a system of elements, interconnected with each other and forming a certain unity and integrity. Because without an awareness of the regularities of the language system and the peculiarities of grammatical structures mastering translation skills.
The course can be relevant for students of humanitarian faculties, faculty of foreign languages and for teachers, whose professional activity is related to language.
In addition, the course may be relevant in the self-study English.
Cost: Free
What: the Course academic writing in English
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: Course “Academic writing in Russian and English languages” devoted to the development of written communication skills in Russian and English languages in scientific style of speech. The aim of the course is to teach competent writing annotations, abstracts, scientific articles and technical direction.
When explaining the course material used innovative technologies such as a method of grammatical patterns and structures, “construction” of scientific text in a set genre with the use of linguistic clichés that are typical for the scientific style.
Cost: Free
What: Online course for promotion in Instagram
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: they Say that in the beginning you need to always say something interesting to catch the attention of viewers and entice them to look further. Remember this idea, it is useful in promoting in Instagram. The course will be useful to you if you are: manufacturer of furniture, interior items or utensils, photographer or artist; make with their hands is something very beautiful and would like to sell it, are travel notes of a traveler, want to be a blogger, have a local business (nail salon, Barber shop, Studio visage); teach and counsel people; want to create a thematic community.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of the Musee d’orsay
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “How to create a personal blog”
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: This is a free video course on the basics of working with the world’s most popular platform for creating blogs is WordPress. Even without knowing anything about HTML, after completing this course you will be able to create your own blog which isn’t just a page in LJ, and an independent website.
Cost: Free
What: the Course of English lexicology
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 April
Where: Online
More info: the Course will introduce students to the most important areas of modern lexicological research in English linguistics, as well as the major topical problems in the field of linguistics.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our
calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
