Online fotoebi with Zelensky reaction to the scandal in the PACE
June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On 25 June the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time reacted to the decision on the return of Russia to the PACE, then in a network there was a variety of new faces to the words of the head of state.
As stated Zelensky himself, he was not satisfied with the decision of the organization.
In social networks people criticize the head of state. They believe that the President should be more stringent.
Comments complaining about how Vladimir Zelensky deals with foreign policy. Some of them believe that this President bring him closer to impeachment.