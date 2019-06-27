Online fotoebi with Zelensky reaction to the scandal in the PACE

| June 27, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

On 25 June the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time reacted to the decision on the return of Russia to the PACE, then in a network there was a variety of new faces to the words of the head of state.

As stated Zelensky himself, he was not satisfied with the decision of the organization.

In social networks people criticize the head of state. They believe that the President should be more stringent.

Comments complaining about how Vladimir Zelensky deals with foreign policy. Some of them believe that this President bring him closer to impeachment.

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

В Интернете появились фотожабы с реакцией Зеленского на скандал в ПАСЕ

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.