Online News Act: Facebook does not rule out blocking Canadian news
UPGRADE DAY
Facebook persists and signs. Top brass at Meta, the tech giant's parent company, refused to promise federal lawmakers that the temporary blocking of access to news in Australia would never happen again in Canada.
< p>“If Bill [C-18] passes as proposed, we may be forced to consider whether we need to take any action,” said Marc Dinsdale, director of media partnerships for Canada at Meta , during his appearance in committee on Friday.
This one was responding to the liberal Anthony Housefather who asked him if the company had indeed the intention of “reconsidering the authorization of the sharing of news content in Canada on Facebook,” as he described in an online post last week.
Recall that Facebook had intentionally blocked not only Australian journalistic content on its site, but also certain Australian government, hospital and emergency services pages at the same time and by mistake.
Mr. Dinsdale acknowledged that these were “mistakes,” and that the same does not happen in Canada if journalistic content is blocked.
The deterrent came the day after Australia passed a law requiring tech giants to contribute media content. The blackmail had lasted less than two weeks, and Facebook had drawn the wrath of Australian society.
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez's Bill C-18 plans to force dominant platforms such as Facebook and Google to enter into agreements with journalistic entities in the country to help remunerate the content they produce.
Although worded more vaguely during his appearance in committee on Friday, the thinly veiled threat earned him and his colleague Kevin Chan some harsh rebukes, including from the mouth of Liberal MP Chris Bittle.
“ It is absolutely outrageous. Meta is behaving like the robber barons of modern times”, he launched to his interlocutors, who attended the meeting by videoconference.
The language used by Mr. Bittle does not did not please curator Rachael Thomas. She asked the chair of the committee to intervene to call the member to order, but the latter added another layer.
Kevin Chan, director of global policy at Meta, said that by using Facebook to share their content, media companies benefit from “free marketing.”
Mr. Chan, who worked for Justin Trudeau's Privy Council Office for several years, also argued that the bill as currently proposed goes against the “founding” principles of internet freedom.
< p>Meta intends to table its recommendations for amendments to the bill in Parliament. The Parliamentary Budget Officer recently estimated that the media community could raise $329.2 million a year under these agreements.
“It is not surprising, but it is disappointing to see that Facebook is doing the same thing they did in Australia,” the Department of Heritage said in a written statement. “We have always been open to strengthening the bill, but we are not open to doing nothing. Facebook can still choose to work with the government and parliamentarians.”