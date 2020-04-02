Online school of wizardry Hogwarts and a photo exhibition on Ukraine: how to spend a weekend in new York (3-5 April)
What: an Online tour of Versailles Palace
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Google Arts&Culture has created a really extensive collection of Versailles Palace – the famous home of Louis XIV, the Sun King. Not only can you enjoy videotron in the Palace itself (or the stream in virtual reality) – Google Arts&Culture also have collected some of the best works of art and artifacts in the Palace. You can go to the famous hall of mirrors, walk the extensive gardens and even find places that had not seen before even in pictures.
To visit the online tour available on the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online broadcast “Lions”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: One of the largest predators in the feline family inspires fear and at the same time makes you admire its stately grace, which comes through in the movements and poses. To watch the online stream at the link. A video of a small part of the broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online tour of Letchworth Park
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
More info: In this beautiful Park there are three large waterfalls on the river Genessee and as many as 50 waterfalls on the tributaries that flow into it. Here you can walk the various Hiking trails. There is also a canyon that can be explored online. The Park is huge, so being able to walk on it virtual will be appreciated by those who do not really like to walk a lot or do not have this capability.
To go on this virtual tour, click here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online visit to the Sistine chapel
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: the Monument of the Renaissance with Michelangelo’s, Botticelli and Perugino. In the online space can be considered in detail, not jostling with other tourists.
To visit the Sistine chapel at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Online school of wizardry Hogwarts
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: the Saga of Harry Potter love not only children but also their parents. Now, all your family can enroll in the school of magic Hogwarts and choose a faculty — Gryffindor, Slytherin or any of the other four. Most courses, such as protecting against the dark arts and potions, only good for entertainment, but there are useful items, for example, astronomy, which is given on a scientific basis.
To start training in a school of magic here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online exhibition of portraits of Ukrainian historical figures
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: Paintings by Ukrainian artist Vasily Daginik perpetuate the memory of leaders and heads of state who during his life made decisions affecting the whole nation — from the princely era of Kyivan Rus, Galicia-Volyn Principality until the Cossacks and the Hetman state. Century of progress and disasters have shaped not only the Ukrainian society today, but also future generations. Behind this progress were the incredible people who decided to challenge the conventions, and thus forever changed the course of history.
Visit the exhibition at the link.
Cost: Free
What: Virtual tour of the Musee d’orsay
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: You can virtually take a stroll through this popular gallery, which holds dozens of famous works by French artists who worked and lived in the period from 1848 to 1914. Meet Monet, Cezanne, Gauguin and others.
Cost: Free
What: Online course “Fundamentals of programming in Python”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
More info: This course will introduce the basics of Python 3, including conditional execution and iteration as control structures, strings and lists as data structures. You will create a turtle on the screen to draw pretty pictures. You will also learn how to paint reference chart. The course will cover chapters 1-9 of the textbook “programming Python”.
Cost: Free
What: Online-stream “swimming Pool sea otters”
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: sea Otters or sea otters love to play, to rest in buckets with ice or just doze off. The caretakers feed them four times a day, often hiding food in toys to mimic prey foods in the wild. To watch the online stream at the link. A video of a small part of the broadcast is available here.
Cost: Free
What: an Online photo exhibition about the war in Ukraine
When: Friday-Sunday, 3-5 April
Where: Online
Read more: the photo Exhibition tells the chronicle of events in the Donbas and the history of the volunteer soldiers.
The author of the exhibition — the former captain of the U.S. army Jenn of Blatti — graduated from U.S. Military Academy in West point. She is a veteran of fighting in Afghanistan and Iraq in 2002-2003, the author of the book “Fish town: on the road to the fishing communities of Louisiana”, journalist and photographer-reservist FEMA, whose articles and photographs have been published in various magazines around the world.
With the beginning of 2018, she spent several months in Eastern Ukraine, working with Ukrainian volunteers and veterans of the war in the Donbass. The result of its work was the project “frontline, peaceful life: the forgotten revolutionaries of the war in Ukraine”.
Visit the exhibition at the link.
Cost: Free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
