Online tour of the Museum of Bulgakov, and English lessons: how to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area (10-12 April)
What: training Course ‘project Management’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Conditions of the XXI century, which today have to do business and to solve various tasks, are highly variable. In order to meet them we have to find new ways and solutions to challenges and problems. To the most popular and effective tools for achieving objectives is the project approach. This leads to the relevance of project management in our days.
In its activities, the project management applied by companies engaged in the spheres of small, medium and large businesses, Federal organizations and even investment corporations, authorities and state-owned enterprises.
In this course you will learn:
- what is project and project management;
- why do I need project management;
- who is the head of the project;
- how to learn how to manage projects and much more.
To pass the course.
Cost: free
What: the Course: ‘a Healthy lifestyle’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: a healthy lifestyle is a key topic for anyone, whether adult or child, pupil or student.
In this training you will be able to pass a series of free online lessons on how to live a healthy lifestyle, to discover the habits of good nutrition, physical culture and sports. You will also learn how to build an optimal mode of the day and maintain your mental health.
The course is designed to help everyone to form their own system of HLS.
To pass the course.
Cost: from $0
What: an Online tour of the Sainte-Chapelle in Paris
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Holy chapel (Sainte-Chapelle, FR. Sainte Chapelle) — Gothic chapel in the former Royal Palace on the île de La Cité in Paris. It was built by Louis the saints in 1242-1248 years. The chapel has the most complete ensemble of stained glass XIII century and is considered one of the most beautiful Gothic churches of small size.
It was conceived not only as a place of turning to God, but also as a repository of relics, produced by the crusaders in Constantinople.
The decoration of the Sainte-Chapelle is striking in its elegance and richness. Go on a virtual journeyto see it in person.
Cost: free
What: Journey to Stonehenge
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: For many centuries, Stonehenge is of interest to historians, astronomers, astrologers, who have different theories of the causes of its origin and purpose.
Every rock, hole, ditch and shaft described and numbered scientists. This complex was built in the III Millennium BC According to the conventional methods of Dating, it is considered to be coeval of the Egyptian pyramids of Giza.
Today it is one of the most famous architectural monuments of the world! You can walk among the boulders right now by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: Online cinema Premier
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Premier Project of TV channel TNT has opened free access to its content in connection with the mass quarantine. On this site you can watch various shows, series and full-length production of the TV channel.
Now for viewing available: Russian Comedy “Patriot”, the new season of “the Policeman with the ruble”, the new season of the Comedy Club and not only.
To select a movie to watch right now, click here.
Cost: free
What: Learning English
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Cyber Listening Lab — this popular free online with audio, distributed by levels Easy, Medium and Difficult. Lessons contain exercises and tests for self-control.
Here you can also check your level of perception of language as a percentage.
Start to exercise right now.
Cost: free
What: a visit to the gallery Belvedere in Vienna
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: the Belvedere Gallery is a famous art Museum in Vienna’s Belvedere Palace.
Its collection includes paintings of many periods, from Medieval and Baroque to the XXI century. The main exposition is devoted to Austrian artists of the era of the Fin de siècle and art Nouveau.
In the Belvedere gallery is worth visiting to see the legendary painting of Gustav Klimt “the Kiss” and discover such artists as Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka.
Go on a virtual journey right now, here is the link.
Cost: free
What: visit to the Acropolis Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Athens the Acropolis Museum is located in a modern building at the foot of the Acropolis. The Museum has collected a lot of objects removed from the Acropolis since 1834, with the exception of a few works in bronze, exhibited in the National Archaeological Museum, and scripts located in the collection of the epigraphical Museum.
In particular, in the collection of the Museum displays statues, reliefs and artifacts collected from the Parthenon and other parts of the Acropolis complex.
Mostly the exhibits are of a religious nature, including a collection of ancient statues used in religious ceremonies.
Your ticket to this virtual tour is here.
Cost: free
What: Tour of the Moscow Bulgakov Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Moscow Museum of Mikhail Bulgakov — the first and only memorial Museum of Mikhail Bulgakov in Russia, established in 2007 in the legendary apartment number 50 in house 10 on Bolshaya Sadovaya.
Currently, the entrance to the Museum is prohibited due to quarantine because of the epidemic of the coronavirus. However, you can go to virtual tourto learn about the works of Bulgakov, Bulgakov’s Moscow of Bulgakov and culture of the era.
Cost: free
What: English for the hearing
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Learn to perceive the English language by ear!
Many Things is a resource where you will find the stories recorded by native speakers, and practical exercises. Listen to the sentence and repeat it, imitating the sounds and intonation of the speaker. Play audioguru, like memory (you will need to open the map, listen to the word and find pair); if you are confused in numbers (fifty — fifteen), listen to the sentence and choose the correct number.
Start learning right now by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark