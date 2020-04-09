Online tour of the White house and a course on conflict management: how to spend a weekend in Miami (April 10-12)
What: Library ‘Artifact’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: is the Library “Artifact” provides access to more than 8 thousand books in 32 languages. A significant part of this site is devoted to the study of foreign languages and work with text.
All files available for download only in.doc format.
Visit the library website at this link.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour of the Prado Museum
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: the Prado Museum (in Spanish the Museo Nacional del Prado) is one of the largest and important museums of European art, located in Madrid, Spain. The Museum building — a monument of late classicism. He ranked among the top twenty most visited art museums in the world.
This online tour will acquaint you with the work of Francisco Goya — Spanish painter and engraver, one of the first and most brilliant visual artists of the romantic era.
You can go on a virtual tour at a time convenient for you.
Cost: free
What: photography Course
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Photos can tell stories on par with texts to be an instrument and object of social research. The course will enable you to master the language of photography.
Join the course at any time. Part of the materials available for free, upon payment.
Cost: free
What: Lecture about surrealism
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Surreal – one of the most important trends in art of the turbulent twentieth century. One of its brightest representatives is Salvador Dali. For him the limits of the genre, material, and method of creation of art is much less important and significant than the masters of previous eras.
Salvador Dali erased the line between art and life, turning yourself into a rock star even when there was no rock. To understand surrealism, it was easier, listen to a lecture on the exhibition Given on this website.
Cost: free
What: the Course polyglot
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: Possession of various skills is the key to success in absolutely any area of human activity. Modern man to be successful and feel happy, achieve goals, implement plans and improve the quality of life, you need to learn not only what is taught in schools and universities, and learn many other knowledge. In light of this, there is a category of people for whom true passion became or become foreign languages.
In this course you will learn how to choose the language to learn, about working with focus and concentration, about motivation and habit forming.
Cost: free
What: training Course ‘Financial literacy’
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More: because of ignorance in the field of Economics and Finance, people are often not able to provide a decent life even with a good salary. Besides our financial ignorance is often shared with other people, leading to tragic consequences. It is for these two reasons, when you learn the basics of financial literacy. On this course you will learn that the ability to earn a lot does not mean a comfortable life. If a person earns money only when using certain skills, this is not enough.
The ability to manage earned money requires a completely different skills and knowledge — and that it can lead you to financial independence.
To pass the course.
Cost: from $0
What: Course on conflict resolution
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: People living in the modern world, suffers from various influences and influences from the outside environment. It can manifest in man’s relation to life situations, circumstances and other people, and the attitudes of others, and, of course, in the relation of man to himself. But perhaps the greatest impact on mood, attitude, mental symptoms and even focus actions and activities each of us have our relationships with other people.
To pass the course.
Cost: from $0
What: an Online tour of the White house
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: White house — the most famous in the world mansion made of white Sandstone. Here, between the green parks and colourful flowerbeds, houses the residence of the President of the United States.
Online tour offers you to explore the interiors of the official residence of the President. Go on a virtual tour you can now, just by clicking on this link.
Cost: free
What: national Museum of the U.S. air force
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
Read more: national Museum of the air force USA was created to preserve and display the history of the U.S. air force. This is one of the oldest and largest aerospace museums in the world. The Museum is located on the air force base Wright-Patterson since 1923. It presents more than 400 aircraft.
You can visit it totally free at any convenient time, by clicking on the link.
Cost: free
What: an Online tour in the French Versailles
When: Friday-Sunday, April 10-12, 8:00 a.m.
Where: Online
More info: Versailles — Palace and Park complex (Parc et château de Versailles) is located in the eponymous suburb of Paris. Versailles is on the list of 100 wonders of the world, and since 1979 included in the UNESCO world heritage site.
Embark on an unforgettable journey to enjoy the unique sights right now.
Cost: free
Dear readers! Please note that in the epidemic of the coronavirus, some activities may be cancelled or rescheduled for other dates. Therefore, before you visit suggest you to check information on the website of the organizer.
But we have gathered for you many interesting activities online:
- you can go to one of the 11 virtual tours of new York.
- if you’ve been wanting to visit the best museums and theatres, you can now do this from the comfort of home, just follow this link.
- to access free online courses universities USA, click here.
- how to spend two weeks at home during the quarantine, see this publication.
- and here collected 50 free courses on a variety of topics;
- by clicking on the link, you will be able to visit the most famous castles in Europe;
- Dozens of free resources to show the isolation we have collected here.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail ad@forumdaily.com.
bookmark