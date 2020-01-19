Only 1 cm is not enough for Tottenham, the referee scored them the winning goal in the match of English Premier League (video)
Ignacio Pussetto makes a ball out of the gate
23-th round of the English Premier League started with a match “Watford” – “Tottenham”.
The meeting ended in a goalless draw.
An interesting episode happened in the stoppage time.
Extreme ‘ defender Serge aurier made a cross on the opponent, on the goal line ensued a dense Mat wrestling and Erik Lamela pushed the ball into the goal.
But at the last moment the ball from the goal line made the player “Watford” Ignacio Pussetto. The team Jose Mourinho not only took to 10 millimeters to goals, reports the telegraph.co.uk .
Only help system arbitrator was able to determine that the ball crossed the line completely.
It is remarkable that the namesake of the founder of the Jesuits – Loyola appeared on the field only in the 89th minute. Not only as divine Providence saved “Watford” from defeat.