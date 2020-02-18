Only 2 seconds separating the “gold” and “silver” in the women’s individual race of the biathlon world Championships
Dorothea Wierer
At the world championship on biathlon in the Italian Antholz-Anterselva hosted the women’s individual race on 15 km with four firing lines.
Until the last meters of the race distance to fight for the gold was between Italy’s Dorothea Wierer and German Vanessa Hinz.
In the end, Dorothea, who is the winner of the overall world Cup standings last year, just 2 seconds ahead of Vanessa.
“Bronze” – the representative of Norway olsbu Marte Reiseland.
The best of Ukrainian Anastasiya Merkushyna took 11 th place. Moreover, our biathlete to the last shot claimed the medal, but the 20th of the cartridge does not hit the target.
The national team of Ukraine in Antholz is still without a medal.
The results of the race:
- Dorothea Wierer (1+1+0+0) 43:07,7
- Vanessa Hinz (0+0+0+1) +2,2
- Olsbu Marte Roseland (0+1+0+1) +15,8
…
- 11. Anastasiya Merkushyna (0+1+0+1) +1:35,1
- 29. Vita Semerenko (2+0+1+0) +3:42,5
- 37. Julia Jim (0+1+2+2) +4:23,2
- 42. Valya Semerenko (1+1+0+2) +4:42,0