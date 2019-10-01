Only 3 days: Southwest spends mega-sale tickets from $49 one-way
Southwest Airlines opens annual sale of tickets for winter rates — there are options of flights from just $ 49. The company’s experience shows that such sales — one of the most effective ways to encourage travelers to book trips outside the busy tourist periods.
October 1, the largest domestic carrier is the United States launched a three-day sale of tickets, one of two mega-sales, which are held every year. Sale of tickets at competitive prices will last until Thursday inclusive, writes USA Today.
Depending on the route, you will be able to find tickets for only 49, 79, 99 and $ 129 one way, and in some cases below, for travel between 13 November and 12 February, in addition to weekend in honor of thanksgiving (November 28) and Christmas. Here are the best flights:
$49 Baltimore — Providence, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Nashville, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas And San Diego
$79: Atlanta — Dallas, New York LaGuardia — Baltimore
$99: New Orleans — Baltimore
$129: Chicago — Phoenix Los Angeles- St. Louis
The event is traditionally aimed at filling seats during the three periods when the demand for tickets is reduced: before thanksgiving, after thanksgiving until Christmas and new year holidays and during politucnica lull before presidents ‘ Day and February school holidays.
Little secrets of sales Southwest:
About trips for thanksgiving, Christmas and New year best forgotten, unless your plans are not very flexible, so you can arrive before the holiday and/or stay longer. Tickets will not be available from 22 November to 3 December and from December 19 to January 5.
Friday and Sunday are mostly not available. A quick search on the website of the Southwest shows the presence of separate flights on other days of the week depending on the route.
Rates for sale in Las Vegas and several cities in Florida (great vacation spots) is limited to Sunday through Wednesday, and the return trip is only allowed from Tuesday to Friday. So forget about the bachelor party or bachelorette party in Vegas for the holidays.
Suggestions for flights from the mainland US to Hawaii is pretty modest — we managed to find only limited one-way fare for $ 139 from Auckland to Honolulu.
5 tips for finding the best deals during the winter sales Southwest
1. Use the calendar of lowest fares Southwest to find the dates when tickets can be bought at the cheapest tariffs (or the least number of points for frequent flyer). You might even find lower rates than is reported. Please note that the prices/points, which you can see in the calendar are unavailable for all flights on this day, and that the required rates and scores will change as you increase the cost of tickets.
2. Compare tariffs. Regularly compare airline ticket prices on competing routes, and despite its reputation as a carrier with low fares, Southwest is not always the cheapest. You can find a better deal or flight schedule from another carrier, or fly with Southwest in one direction and to return the aircraft of other airlines. Look on the airline websites, websites of travel search (Google Flights), online travel agencies (Priceline and Expedia). Tickets Southwest discount can only be booked on the company website or through the reservation center (800-435-9792).
3. Check your points balance frequent flyer. If it is not high enough for a return ticket, check it again during the sale — lower rates mean lower points required for a free ticket.
4. You already bought tickets on Southwest for the same periods for a higher price? Check, reduce tariffs and perebrannye. You will receive a credit for any difference to use on future flights.
5. Don’t worry about buyer’s remorse. The airline does not charge for data changes, so if you need to cancel a ticket after the sale, you will receive the amount of the ticket as credit for a year.